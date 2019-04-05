U.S. Set To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terrorist Organization: Reports

U.S. media are reporting that the United States will soon designate Iran's hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a foreign terrorist organization, which would be the first time Washingtion has given that label to the military unit of another country.



The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, citing U.S. officials, reported on April 5 that the action could come as early as April 8.



The United States has designated the IRGC’s external branch -- the Quds Force -- and a number of individuals and entities associated with the organization as terrorist, but not the IRGC as a whole.



The WSJ said national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are strong proponents of the move, asserting that it would help Washington crack down on businesses in Europe and elsewhere controlled by the IRGC.



But critics and some Pentagon officials have said the move could open U.S. military and intelligence officials to similar actions by unfriendly foreign governments. The WSJ said General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the CIA oppose the move.



The WSJ said spokesmen for Dunford and the CIA declined to comment. Officials at the Iranian UN mission did not respond to requests for comment.



The move to designate the IRGC has been speculated upon for several years.



The WSJ quoted Jason Blazakis, who served until last year as director of the State Department’s Counterterrorism Finance and Designations Office, as saying that “the designation of IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization [FTO] is precedent-setting.”



“Never before has the FTO sanctions tool been directed at a state body. The future ramifications of this decision will be profound,” he said.



The IRGC has a force of some 100,000 personnel and runs Tehran’s ballistic missile programs, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service has said.



The IRGC’s powerful Quds Force, which conducts foreign operations in the Middle East, has arranged weapons deliveries and advised pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere.



Last October, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain -- both bitter rivals of Iran -- added the IRGC and senior officers from the Quds Force to their lists of people and organizations suspected of involvement in terrorism.



Saudi security services said Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was on the list together with Quds Force officers Hamed Abdollahi and Abdul Reza Shahlai.



In 2011, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the three amid allegations that Soleimani, Abdollahi, and Shahlai were linked to a failed plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's former ambassador to the United States, Adel Al-Jubeir.



Iran at the time dismissed the accusations as false and demanded an apology from Washington.

With reporting by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters

