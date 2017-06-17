Iran Says U.S. Senate's Proposed Sanctions On Missiles Violate Nuclear Deal

The U.S. Senate's move to impose new sanctions on Iran is an "unquestionable" violation of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian officials said on June 16.

The Senate this week approved legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and other activities that U.S. legislators say are not related to the nuclear agreement.

"The U.S. Senate’s move is unquestionably in breach of both the spirit and the letter of the nuclear deal," said Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran's ballistic program is totally legitimate," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi. "Iran's armed forces will continue to defend the country's security and interests."

Both Ghassemi and Velayati said Iran would take "reciprocal measures" if the legislation is enacted.

To become law, the Senate bill would have to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump.

Trump, a fierce critic of Iran's government, has already imposed new sanctions over Tehran's ballistic missile program and is open to tough legislative measures. However, the Senate bill also contains provisions cementing into law existing sanctions on Russia -- a move the administration has cautioned against.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters

