Iran
Iranian Principal Accused Of Beating 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl After Her Hijab Slipped Off
An elementary school principal beat an 11-year-old Iranian girl for allegedly not adhering to the country’s hijab law because her head scarf slipped off while she was helping during gym class, according to local media.
"My daughter was collecting the sports gear in class when her head scarf unintentionally slipped off," the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper quoted the victim's mother as saying on January 28. The girl's name was not released. "The principal reacted violently, beating her around the neck."
The mother said she filed a complaint with police over the assault, which she said has caused panic attacks and severe anxiety for her child, who has since missed several weeks of school.
The Iranian Forensic Medicine organization confirmed there were signs of physical harm to the girl and suggested compensation and a “need for psychological therapy to address the emotional trauma inflicted on the young girl.”
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Iran's schools, particularly girls' schools, became focal points for unrest involving the hijab after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a violation allegedly related to her head scarf.
The government responded again by cracking down violently on student campuses, while firing and imprisoning many educators for their support of the demonstrators.
Restrictions have been tightened already at many educational institutions, with teachers under increased pressure and many students facing severe disciplinary actions for voicing any dissent.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread discontent with the government.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
- By Kian Sharifi
U.S. President Biden Weighing Options Amid Mounting Pressure To Hit Iran
Pressure is mounting on U.S. President Joe Biden to attack Iran directly after three U.S. troops were killed and more than 30 others injured in a drone attack on an American outpost in northeastern Jordan.
While hitting Iranian targets is an option, analysts say the U.S. is more likely to strike one or more of Iranian-supported proxy groups based in Iraq and Syria -- but acknowledge it is increasingly difficult for Washington to sidestep direct confrontation with Tehran.
Biden has been reluctant to directly strike Iran, fearing it may plunge the crisis-riddled Middle East into a wider conflict amid the wars in Gaza and Yemen and Huthi rebel attacks on maritime ships in the Red Sea and counterstrikes by U.S. and British forces.
But the deaths and dozens of casualties of U.S. troops in a drone attack on the Tower 22 military outpost in Jordan, near the border with Syria, may compel the United States to deliver a stronger-than-usual response. The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization comprised of Iranian-backed militias.
In a January 28 statement, Biden explicitly blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” but did not indicate that Tehran had ordered the strike.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said similarly that the militias were responsible for the attacks and echoed Biden’s vow that the United States “will respond at a time and place of our choosing.”
What A Response Might Look Like
A chorus of voices in the U.S. Congress -- mainly Republicans -- has been urging the U.S. administration to strike a direct blow against Iran.
“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” demanded Senator Lindsay Graham (Republican-South Carolina).
Senator Tom Cotton (Republican-Arkansas), a staunch critic of the Biden administration’s Iran policy, insisted that the deaths of the three U.S. troops warranted a “devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East.”
However, analysts say targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), especially in Iranian territory, would be seen as a major escalation by Tehran.
“The idea of targeting IRGC positions within Iran would seem rational only if the United States was pursuing a full-scale war with Iran, a scenario not currently apparent,” Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, told RFE/RL.
Instead, Washington is more likely to target Tehran-backed militias in Iraq or Syria in a manner that satisfies the concerned voices at home.
“Consequently, the United States may opt to target high-ranking leaders of the Iraqi militias,” said Azizi. “I remain skeptical that such a measure will serve as an effective deterrent, but American officials might deem the risk of this approach more acceptable than a direct strike on Iran.”
Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda: “We have finally arrived at the point where the U.S. can no longer sidestep escalation against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria.”
She predicted that Washington would likely respond with strikes in those two countries rather than hitting Iran directly but warned that it was becoming more difficult for the U.S. government to avoid direct conflict with Tehran.
“If further attacks on U.S. forces and international shipping don’t come to an end, it’s going to get harder and harder for the Biden administration to resist the pressure to take the fight to Iran,” Vakil said.
Ali Fathollah-Nejad, director of the Center for Middle East and Global Order in Berlin, told RFE/RL that Washington and Tehran have a “comparable level of antipathy” toward starting a direct war.
He added that the United States would rather strike IRGC positions in the region rather than inside Iran.
Iranian officials have sought to distance Tehran from the drone attack in Jordan without condemning it.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani insisted on January 29 that “resistance groups…do not take orders from Iran.”
Separately, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib maintained that the Iran-backed militias operate “at their own discretion” against “American aggressors.”
Fathollah-Nejad said that, while Iranian proxies “may indeed enjoy some level of independence,” the Islamic republic would not risk allowing them complete autonomy in the “dangerous” context of the war in Gaza “to avoid being dragged into any direct confrontation” with the United States and Israel.
Region In Turmoil
Many have for months feared a region-wide conflict after the October eruption of the war between Israel and Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed many thousands of people in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation to a Hamas-led attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” -- Iran’s network of regional allies and proxies -- have joined the fray in support of the Palestinians.
Hizballah in Lebanon has been sporadically launching rockets at northern Israel while Iran-backed militias have targeted American forces in Syria and Iraq more than 150 times. No U.S. soldier was killed in the attacks until the drone strike in Jordan on January 28.
The U.S. has responded to the attacks, even killing the leader of an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq earlier this month in a precision air strike.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have for months sought to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea by targeting commercial vessels with alleged ties to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. They have since expanded their targets to include American and British-linked vessels in response to U.S. and U.K. air strikes on Huthi positions in Yemen.
The drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan and the Huthis’ continued targeting of commercial ships, including tankers, caused an oil price hike on January 29, according to Reuters.
Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee said on January 28 that the “violence [in the Middle East] is spiraling out of control,” and insisted that a cease-fire in Gaza was necessary to reduce tensions.
Vakil agreed that a cease-fire is “more urgent than ever to prevent a broader regional escalation” but cautioned that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza would not necessarily stop attacks by Iran-backed groups.
U.S., Britain Slap Sanctions Against 11 Iranian Officials Accused Of Attacks On Regime Critics Abroad
The United States and Britain on January 29 announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for “numerous assassinations and kidnappings” at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry. A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed “to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders” in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere. To read the U.S. statement, click here. To read the British statement, click here.
- By AP
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Work Together To Improve Security After Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Pakistan and Iran on January 29 agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. The development came after Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. The Iranian foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.
U.S. Reiterates Vow Of 'Action' Over Jordan Attack, Joins U.K. With New Iran Sanctions
The United States continued to expressed outrage and vow a response to the deaths of American service members in Jordan following a drone attack it blamed on Iranian-backed militias, while Washington and London in a separate move stepped up pressure on Tehran with a new set of coordinated sanctions.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on January 29 doubled down on earlier vows by President Joe Biden to hold responsible those behind the drone attack, which also injured dozens of personnel, many of whom are being treated for traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon.
"Let me start with my outrage and sorrow [for] the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded," Austin told a Pentagon briefing.
"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops."
Later, White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we are not looking for a war with Iran."
He added, though, that drone attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."
A day earlier, Biden said U.S. officials had assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible for the attack and vowed to respond at a time of Washington’s choosing.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in a separate statement.
Details of the attack remained unclear on January 29, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicate the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Iran on January 29 denied it had any link with the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran, though Western nations accuse the country of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
Earlier, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Gregory Brew, a historian and an analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack in Jordan represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria or Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, a Democrat, on January 28 said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
In another incident that will likely intensify such fears of a wider conflict, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -- which has extensive contacts inside Syria -- said an Israeli air strike against an Iranian-linked site in Damascus killed seven people, including fighters of Tehran-backed militias.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), attributed the attack to Israel, writing that "two civilians" had been killed, while Syrian state television said "a number of Iranian advisers" had been killed at the "Iranian Advisory Center" in Damascus.
However, Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denied the Iranian center had been targeted or that "any Iranian citizens or advisers" had been killed.
Meanwhile, the United States and Britain announced a set of coordinated sanctions against 11 officials with the IRGC for alleged connections to a criminal network that has targeted foreign dissidents and Iranian regime opponents for "numerous assassinations and kidnapping" at the behest of the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry.
A statement by the British Foreign Office said the sanctions are designed "to tackle the domestic threat posed by the Iranian regime, which seeks to export repression, harassment, and coercion against journalists and human rights defenders" in Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the latest sanctions packages "exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence, and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the U.K."
"The U.K. and U.S. have sent a clear message: We will not tolerate this threat," he added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iran Executes Four Ethnic Kurds Despite Claims Of Unfair Trials
Iran has hanged four ethnic Kurds -- all under the age of 30 -- convicted of spying for Tehran's archenemy, Israel, despite protests by rights group who said they were found guilty without a fair trial.
The individuals executed on January 29, identified as Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi, had been accused of plotting a bomb attack in Isfahan in collaboration with Israel, claims that have been widely disputed.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian judiciary, reported that the four, apprehended just days before the alleged operation last summer, were linked to Israel, but the facts were unclear due to the secretive nature of the judicial process which has been strongly criticized by the families of the accused and human rights bodies, who deemed the executions unjust.
Masoud Shamsnejad, the lawyer representing the four men, revealed on January 16 that the Supreme Court had dismissed a retrial request, citing the lack of a formal verdict, “a common issue in security cases,” the lawyer said.
The men were "sentenced to death in a grossly unfair trial marred by allegations of torture and other ill-treatment," Amnesty International said earlier this month in a warning the executions were imminent.
Mizan's report alleged that the four were recruited by Mossad through the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, trained in military bases in African countries, and prepared for several operational stages.
Simultaneously, media outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released various propaganda videos against the executed prisoners.
The news of the executions triggered widespread reactions. Ten political prisoners at Qezelhesar Prison reported a security forces raid on January 28 to prevent the disclosure of the executions.
The 10 declared a commitment to a weekly hunger strike in response to the wave of executions and in solidarity with other inmates on death row.
In a letter received by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on January 29, the prisoners detailed abuses during the raid, including physical assaults and the confiscation of their belongings aimed at suppressing revelations about the government-sanctioned killings.
The Iran Human Rights Organization condemned the executions, urging the international community to break its silence on Iran's execution spree, which rights group say has put the country in second place globally for executions last year, behind only China.
Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the organization's director, labeled the executions as extrajudicial killings based on confessions obtained under torture and without fair trials.
The Norway-based organization also called on Nada Al-Nashif, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, to cancel her upcoming Tehran visit in protest.
Other political and civil figures, including exiled opposition leader and former crown prince Reza Pahlavi, warned the Islamic republic is “waging a war against both its people and the world.”
Opposition figures such as Hamed Esmaeilion, Nazanin Boniadi, and Masih Alinejad also strongly condemned the executions.
Gohar Eshghi, a civil activist and mother of Sattar Beheshti, a blogger who died in prison due to torture, expressed her criticism toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For 3 U.S. Deaths In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden said three U.S. service members were killed and "many" wounded in a drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on January 28.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Gregory Brew, a historian and analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Karim Sajadpour of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Radio Farda that "U.S. deterrence against Iran is clearly not working."
"Iran and its proxies are killing U.S. soldiers and publicly taking credit for it. If they feared the consequences they would not be so brazen," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling the Islamic State (IS) extremist group and others.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to retaliatory Israeli actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By AFP
Iran Wraps Up Trial Of Swedish EU Diplomat
The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on January 28, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel. The prosecutor said that Johan Floderus, 33, who works for the EU diplomatic service, was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime," meaning Israel. Floderus was charged with "corruption on Earth," which is one of Iran's most serious offenses and carries a maximum penalty of death. Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for Floderus's immediate release, arguing there was "absolutely no reason" for him to be held.
Islamabad Condemns Killing Of Nine Pakistanis In Iran, Demands Investigation
Islamabad on January 28 condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran a day earlier, calling the event "despicable" and insisting on an immediate investigation by Iranian authorities. "It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. The Pakistanis were killed by unknown gunmen in Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iran Seizes Vessel Carrying 'Smuggled Fuel'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around 2 million liters of what it described as smuggled fuel near the country's southern coast, local media reported on January 28. "A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC commander, who added that 14 crew members had been arrested. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Announces Successful Launch Of Three Satellites
Iran announced on January 28 that it successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past. State TV named the launched satellites as Mahda, Kayhan-2, and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication, respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Biden Adviser Raised Iran's Support For Huthis With China
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use his country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Huthi rebels attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official on January 27. Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the U.S. official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be. The Chinese and U.S. diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok.
Pakistan Confirms Death Of 9 Citizens In Attack By Unknown Gunmen Inside Iran
Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir, on January 27 confirmed the deaths of nine Pakistanis in a shooting attack inside Iran, saying he was "deeply shocked by the horrifying" incident. According to reports, nine Pakistanis were killed and three injured by unknown gunmen in the Iranian city of Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack follows rare military action in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between the two countries -- that had stoked regional tensions already inflamed by the current Gaza war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Huthis' TV Says U.S., British Air Strikes Target Yemen Port
The Huthis' Al-Masira television said on January 27 the United States and Britain launched two air strikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal. No further details were immediately available. The air strikes came as Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on January 26. The tanker Marlin Luanda, which was operating on behalf of trading firm Trafigura, was damaged but no injuries were reported and a U.S. Navy ship was providing assistance, the Pentagon said.
France, Germany, U.K. Condemn Iran's Launch Of Soraya Satellite
France, Germany, and Britain on January 26 condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV). The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to hold Iran to account for its destabilizing activity in the region and internationally," the statement said.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Reportedly Hospitalized After Heart Attack
A 70-year-old rights activist in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison has been hospitalized following a heart attack, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.
Mohammadi wrote on Instagram on January 25 that Raheleh Rahemi (aka Rahemipur) is one of four prisoners over 70 in Evin’s women’s ward.
“She is suffering from several ailments, including treatment for a brain tumor, but is in prison,” said Mohammadi, who is also being held at the Evin prison.
The news came as female prisoners prepared to go on hunger strike in protest against recent executions in Iran.
Mohammadi said Rahemi had been imprisoned for “the crime of seeking justice” after her brother was executed in the 1980s.
The Nobel laureate accused the Islamic republic of being a “criminal” establishment and described it as “a regime that massacres and executes and imprisons and tortures survivors and those who seek justice.”
In 2017, Amnesty International criticized Iran for imprisoning Rahemi and demanded her “immediate and unconditional release.”
The rights group said Rahemi had sought justice for her brother and his infant child, both of whom it said had “disappeared while in prison” in the 1980s.
Amnesty International said an Iranian court had deemed her interviews about the disappearance of her brother and nephew as grounds to charge her with “propaganda against the establishment.”
Iranian prisons have for decades been accused of ignoring prisoners’ conditions.
Mohammadi has been a vocal critic of prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons as well as violence against female inmates and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against dissenting women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Denies Report Of U.S. Tip-Off Ahead of Deadly Islamic State Attack
Iran has denied a media report that the United States alerted the Islamic republic to a plot by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group that killed more than 90 people.
The official state news agency IRNA on January 26 cited “an informed diplomatic source” rejecting a report by The Wall Street Journal on January 25 about U.S. intelligence alerting Iran to the attack.
It also quoted an unnamed “security source” as saying that “even if” true, Washington only would have shared its intelligence to “protect itself against Iran’s response.”
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of involvement in the attack without providing evidence. Tehran has long alleged, while never presenting any evidence, that the United States has ties to IS.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the Wall Street Journal report about “privately” tipping Iran off in an email to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
"We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” the U.S. official said in an e-mail.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack, or at least mitigate the death toll.
Radio Farda has learned that the warning came more than a week before the attack.
The incident intensified fears of widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. Hamas is also linked with Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Dissidents At Home And Abroad Go On Hunger Strike To Protest Executions
Activists in Iran and abroad have announced plans to go on hunger strike in protest against a rise in the clerical establishment's use of the death penalty, including the execution of a 23-year-old protester who was diagnosed with a mental condition.
The campaign comes after imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said she and dozens of other female prisoners would go on hunger strike on January 25 following the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou.
Detained during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership in 2022, Qobadlou was accused of killing a policeman and was executed on January 23.
The 23-year-old’s execution was condemned by activists and rights groups who noted that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the Supreme Court had struck down the initial death sentence ruling. Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Amnesty International said Qobadlou's execution marked a "plunge into new realms of cruelty" by the Islamic leadership.
In her statement on social media, Mohammadi said the striking prisoners demanded an “end to executions in Iran.”
Several people, including journalists, lawyers, and former prisoners, have expressed support for the hunger strike and said they would join. Dissident Iran-based artists Toomaj Salehi and Mehdi Yarrahi and political prisoners Bahareh Hedayat and Zeynab Jalalian are among those who said they would go on hunger strike.
Foreign-based activists such as Masih Alinejad and Atena Daemi have also said they would join the strike.
Canada-based critic Hamed Esmaeilion, a former spokesman for the Association of Families of the Victims of the Ukrainian Flight PS752, appealed to the UN's deputy high commissioner for human rights, Nada Al-Nashif, to visit political prisoners in Tehran's Evin Prison during her upcoming trip to the capital.
Joanna Taimasi, the wife of Kurdish prisoner Mohsen Mazloum, said she was joining the strike as well to protest against what she described as the European Union's and the German government’s silence in the face of Iran's continued use of the death penalty.
Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at "imminent risk" of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a report released in November, the United Nations said Iran is carrying out executions "at an alarming rate."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. And U.S. Sanction Senior Huthis Over Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Britain and the United States said they had sanctioned four senior Iranian-backed Huthi officials for their roles in supporting or directing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Huthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the war in Gaza could destabilize the Middle East. Those sanctioned were Huthi Defense Minister Muhammad Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Huthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defense forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri, and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Huthi forces director of procurement.
U.S. Secretly Warned Iran Of Threat Within Its Borders Ahead Of Deadly Attack On Soleimani Memorial
The U.S. government provided Iran with a “private warning” about a terrorist threat within its borders ahead of a deadly attack earlier this month that killed more than 80 people, a U.S. official said on January 25.
The official said the U.S. government followed a long-standing “duty to warn” policy to warn governments against potential lethal threats.
“We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity in an e-mail to RFE/RL confirming a report earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report about the warning.
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for U.S. of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack or at least mitigate the death toll.
Officials with Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the newspaper said.
The incident intensified fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Soleimani was killed in what the U.S. called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. And Iran-Backed Huthis Engaged In High-Stakes Fight Tehran Wants To Avoid
It is not only missiles that are being lobbed as U.S. and U.K. air strikes aim to stop the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen from targeting ships in a key global trade route -- mutual threats of continued attacks are flying around, too.
The question is how far each side might go in carrying out their warnings without drawing Tehran into a broader Middle East conflict in defense of the Huthis, whose sustained attacks on maritime shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden led to its redesignation as a terrorist organization by Washington last week.
"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," the United States and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement following their latest round of air strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen on January 21. "But let us reiterate our warning to [the] Huthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."
The Huthis responded with vows to continue their war against what they called Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
"The American-British aggression will only increase the Yemeni people’s determination to carry out their moral and humanitarian responsibilities toward the oppressed in Gaza," said Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, a senior Huthi political official.
"These attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished," said Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.
On cue, the two sides clashed again on January 24 when the Huthis said they fired ballistic missiles at several U.S. warships protecting U.S. commercial vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen. U.S. Central Command said three anti-ship missiles were fired at a U.S.-flagged container ship and that two were shot down by a U.S. missile destroyer while the third fell into the Gulf of Aden.
With the stage set for more such encounters, Iran's open backing and clandestine arming of the Huthis looms large. While continuing to state its support for the Huthis, Tehran has continued to deny directing their actions or providing them with weapons. At the same time, Iran has showcased its own advanced missile capabilities as a warning of the strength it could bring to a broader Middle East conflict.
The United States, emphasizing that the goal is to de-escalate tensions in the region, appears to be focusing on preventing the Huthis from obtaining more arms and funding. In addition to returning the Huthis to its list of terrorist groups, Washington said on January 16 that it had seized Iranian weapons bound for the Huthis in a raid in the Arabian Sea.
The United States and United Kingdom also appear to be focusing on precision strikes on the Huthis' military infrastructure while avoiding extensive human casualties or a larger operation that could heighten Iran's ire.
On January 24, the Pentagon clarified that, despite the U.S. strikes in Yemen, "we are not at war in the Middle East" and the focus is on deterrence and preventing a broader conflict.
"The United States is only using a very small portion of what it's capable of against the Huthis right now," said Kenneth Katzman, a senior adviser for the New York-based Soufan Group intelligence consultancy, and expert on geopolitics in the Middle East.
Terrorist Designation
The effectiveness of Washington's restoration on January 17 of the Huthis' terrorist organization label and accompanying U.S. sanctions -- which was removed early last year in recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen and to foster dialogue aimed at ending the Yemeni civil war involving the Huthis and the country's Saudi-backed government forces -- is "marginal," according to Katzman.
"They don't really use the international banking system and are very much cut off," Katzman said. "They get their arms from Iran, which is under extremely heavy sanctions and is certainly not going to be deterred from trying to ship them more weapons by this designation."
But the strikes being carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, are another matter.
The January 21 strikes against eight Huthi targets -- followed shortly afterward by what was the ninth attack overall -- were intended to disrupt and degrade the group's capabilities to threaten global trade. They were a response to more than 30 attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November and were the largest strikes since a similar coalition operation on January 11.
Such strikes against the Huthis "have the potential to deter them and to degrade them, but it's going to take many more strikes, and I think the U.S. is preparing for that," Katzman said. "You're not going to degrade their capabilities in one or two volleys or even several volleys, it's going to take months."
The Huthis have significant experience in riding out aerial strikes, having been under relentless bombardment by a Saudi-led military collation during the nine-year Yemeni civil war, in which fighting has ended owing to a UN-brokered cease-fire in early 2022 that the warring parties recommitted to in December.
"They weathered that pretty well," said Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense analyst with the global intelligence company Janes.
"On the battlefield, airpower can still be fairly decisive," Binnie said, noting that air strikes were critical in thwarting Huthi offensives during the Yemeni civil war. "But in terms of the Huthis' overall ability to weather the air campaign of the Saudi-led coalition, they did that fine, from their point of view."
Since the cease-fire, Binnie said, the situation may have changed somewhat as the Huthis built up their forces, with more advanced missiles and aging tanks -- a heavier presence that "might make them a bit more vulnerable."
"But I don't think they will, at the same time, have any problem reverting to a lighter force that is more resilient to air strikes as they have been in the past," Binnie said.
Both Binnie and Katzman suggested that the Huthis appear willing to sustain battlefield losses in pursuit of their aims, which makes the group difficult to deter from the air.
The Huthis have clearly displayed their intent on continuing to disrupt maritime shipping in the Red Sea, which they claim has targeted only vessels linked to Israel despite evidence to the contrary, until there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
This has brought the Huthis' complicated relationship with Iran under intense scrutiny.
'Axis Of Resistance'
The Huthis have established themselves as a potent element of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, as well as against Tehran's regional archrival, Saudi Arabia.
But analysts who spoke to RFE/RL widely dismissed the idea that the Huthis are a direct Iranian proxy, describing the relationship as more one of mutual benefit in which the Huthis can be belligerent and go beyond what Tehran wants them to.
While accused by Western states and UN experts of secretly shipping arms to the Huthis and other members of the axis of resistance, Iran has portrayed the loose-knit band of proxies and partners and militant groups as independent in their decision-making.
The grouping includes the Iran-backed Hamas -- the U.S. and EU designated terrorist group whose attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip -- and Lebanese Hizballah -- a Iranian proxy and U.S. designated terrorist group that, like the Huthis, has launched strikes against Israel in defense of Hamas.
"The success of the axis of resistance ... is that since Tehran has either created or co-opted these groups, there is more often than not fusion rather than tension," between members of the network and Iran, explained Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank.
But the relationship is not simply about "Iran telling its proxies to jump and them saying how high," Taleblu said. "It’s about Iran’s ability to find and materially support those who are willing to or can be persuaded to shoot at those Tehran wants to shoot at."
Iran's interest in a certain axis member's success in a given area and its perception of how endangered that partner might be, could play a crucial role in Tehran's willingness to come to their defense, according to Taleblu.
Middle East observers who spoke to RFE/RL suggested that it would take a significant escalation -- an existential threat to Tehran itself or a proxy, like Lebanese Hizballah -- for Iran to become directly involved.
"The Islamic republic would react differently to the near eradication of Hizballah which it created, versus Hamas, which it co-opted," Taleblu said. "Context is key."
"Iran is doing what it feels it can to try to keep the United States at bay," Katzman said, singling out the missile strikes carried out on targets this month in Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan that were widely seen as a warning to Israel and the United States of Tehran's growing military capabilities. Iran is "trying to show support for the Huthis without getting dragged in."
Iran is believed to have members of its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on the ground in Yemen. Tehran also continues to be accused of delivering arms to the Huthis, and at the start of the year deployed a ship to the Gulf of Aden in a show of support for the Huthis before withdrawing it after the U.S.-led coalition launched strikes in Yemen on January 11.
"So, they are helping," Katzman said, "but I think they are trying to do it as quietly and as under the radar as possible.
A U.S.-led ground operation against the Huthis, if it came to that, could change Iran's calculations. "Then Iran might deploy forces to help them out," Katzman said.
Two Iranian Protesters Who Were Partially Blinded By Security Forces Detained
Two Iranian protesters partially blinded by security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been detained by authorities for continuing to speak out against the Islamic republic's leadership.
Amir Shah-Valayati and Matin Hosseini were arrested on January 23, according to the human rights group HRANA.
Shah-Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye in Tehran's Narmak district soon after unrest spread across the nation following Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf infraction.
He continued sharing protest content on social media and was detained again in May 2023, and then summoned and arrested once more, this time on January 23 at the Evin Courthouse. He is currently being held at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Human rights groups Hengaw and HRANA report that he faces several charges, including "propaganda against the system."
Similarly, Hosseini was arrested in Bukan after losing vision in one eye when wounded by a shotgun pellet. His recent social media activity, which included visiting and posting images of protest casualties' graves, preceded his arrest.
The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on the arrests amid persistent tensions between the country's leadership and the treatment of injured demonstrators.
Rights groups have accused the Islamic nation's security forces of “intentionally targeting” the eyes and faces of protesters during the violent crackdown on demonstrations by security forces.
In an analysis published on September 22, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said it was able to verify 138 cases of eye injuries sustained during the monthslong, nationwide protests in Iran. Many of the victims lost vision in one eye, some in both.
The unrest, catalyzed by Amini's death, represents the most significant challenge to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The government's response to the protests has been marked by a stringent crackdown, leading to over 500 fatalities, including 71 children, as claimed by rights groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Bars Former President Rohani From Running In Key Election
Iran's former President Hassan Rohani has been disqualified from running in the upcoming election for the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body whose tasks include appointing and theoretically removing the supreme leader.
The decision to ban Rohani was made by the Guardians Council, Iran's hard-line vetting body and constitutional watchdog whose members are directly and indirectly appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rohani’s office announced the decision on January 24 in a brief statement without comment.
To be eligible to run in major elections in Iran, candidates must first be vetted and approved by the Guardians Council.
The Assembly of Experts is a council of 88 clerics whose members are elected every eight years by the public.
Rohani, who served as president between 2013 and 2021, has been on the Assembly of Experts continuously since 2000.
The ex-president has long been a target of criticism for hard-liners, who accuse him of ignoring national interests in his attempts to improve Iran's relations with the West.
Since Khamenei became Iran's supreme leader in 1989, every president has been sidelined after leaving office.
News of Rohani's disqualification comes a day after conservative lawmaker Nasrollah Pejmanfar renewed the hard-liners' criticism of Rohani's approach toward the United States. He even threatened to expose what he dubbed the former president's "dark files," without elaborating further.
The Assembly of Experts election will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls on March 1.
Concerned about low voter turnout for the third consecutive nationwide election since 2020, Rohani had urged the authorities to facilitate a high turnout by allowing candidates from a wide political background to run in the elections.
For months, he has been warning about voter apathy, which he has attributed to public disillusionment and a deliberate strategy by hard-liners in power to ensure a low turnout.
The parliamentary election in 2020 and the presidential election in 2021 saw record low turnouts since the Islamic republic came to power in 1979, with official figures showing that less than half of eligible voters cast their ballots in both elections.
Nationwide unrest has rocked Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly started one of the deadliest protests against the clerical establishment, which lasted for months.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamic republic since its inception.
Rights groups say more than 500 people were killed in the crackdown. At the height of the unrest, more than 19,000 people had been arrested, including over 90 journalists and bloggers.
Nine people arrested during the protests and charged with capital offenses have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Human Rights Watch Says 11 At 'Imminent Risk' Of Execution In Iran
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at “imminent risk” of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a statement dated January 23, the rights group said all 11 had been sentenced to death on political or security-related charges, which “under international law should never result in the death penalty, a grave violation of the right to life.”
Some of the prisoners were convicted of “corruption on earth” and moharebeh, which translates to “enmity against God.”
HRW urged the international community to “put pressure on Iran to end the use of the death penalty for such charges.”
“Iranian authorities are notorious for wielding the death penalty against people after unfair trials to instill fear into a population that has mobilized nationwide protests calling for fundamental reforms,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
The rights group identified eight of those at imminent risk as Anvar Khezri, Kamran Sheikha, Khosro Besharat, Pejman Fatehi, Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, and Reza Rasaee.
HRW’s statement comes after Iran executed Farhad Salimi, an ethnic Kurd, and Mohammad Qobadlou, a protester arrested during the antiestablishment unrest in 2022.
“Iran’s brutal government takes an especially harsh response to ethnic minority communities,” said Page.
HRW said Iranian authorities substantially increased the rates of executions in 2023. Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Citing an April 2023 report by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights, HRW said ethnic minorities were disproportionately targeted in executions.
The report showed that, in 2022, the execution of ethnic Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchis had more than doubled compared to the previous year.
“This underscores the intensified targeting of minority communities with capital punishment,” HRW said.
Swedish Police Say 5 People Illegally Entered Iranian Embassy Site
Five people illegally entered the premises of Iran's embassy in Stockholm during a protest on January 23, Swedish police said. The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself, a police spokesperson told the TT news agency. Stockholm and Tehran are involved in a growing diplomatic row over several Swedish citizens held in custody in Iran. Tehran has meanwhile accused a Swedish court of unjustly sentencing a former Iranian official to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.
