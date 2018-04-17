Three Iranian Security Personnel Reported Killed At Pakistan Border

Three members of Iran's security forces have been killed by suspected militants in an attack along the country's border with Pakistan, Iran's state news agency IRNA says.

An Iranian police officer was shot dead in an attack on a border post in the border city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchistan Province on April 17, and two soldiers died when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device, IRNA reported, quoting a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The statement said three people it described as terrorists were killed by Iranian security forces in a "firm and timely response."

On April 16, Iran said security forces had seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition from militants in the area.

Iranian security forces frequently clash with militants and drug traffickers in Sistan-Baluchistan. The province lies on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

In April last year, 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants in Mirjaveh.

Based on reporting by IRNA, Reuters, AP, and AFP