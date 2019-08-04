Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker In Persian Gulf

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that it says was smuggling fuel to Arab states, Iranian state media reported on August 4.



The official government news agency IRNA quoted an IRGC statement as saying that the tanker was carrying 700,000 liters of fuel around Farsi Island.



IRNA said the tanker was seized after coordination and the issuing of an order by judiciary officials.



Last month, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker for alleged violation of maritime laws.



The move came days after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar over suspicions it violated EU sanctions.