Iran Sentences Journalist To 12 Years In Prison

An Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced a journalist to a nearly 13-year prison term over security charges, Iranian media report.

Reformist journalist Hengameh Shahidi can appeal the verdict that sentenced her to 12 years and 9 months in jail. She has also been banned from joining political groups, media activity, and leaving the country.

"Given the confidentiality of the proceedings and the security nature of the case, I cannot disclose details about the court's verdict," Shahidi's lawyer Mostafa Turk Hamedani told the official government news agency IRNA.

Shahidi, 43, has been in jail since June.

She was previously jailed following the 2009 state crackdown that followed a disputed presidential election.

Shahidi was also detained for several months in 2017.

In recent years, Iran has detained scores of journalists and activists over vague security charges.

The Islamic republic ranks 164th on Reporters Without Borders' 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

Based on reporting by IRNA, AP and AFP