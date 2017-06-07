-- Iranian media are reporting two separate attacks in Tehran, one at the Iranian parliament and one as the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

-- Reports said at least three attackers raided Khomeini's mausoleum in southern Tehran. Two of the assailants shot at visitors, while the third detonated explosives in a suicide attack. A security guard was killed and four other people wounded in the attack.

-- Some reports said a total of eight people were wounded in the Majlis. There were also reports that a security guard was killed. Tehran lawmaker Elyas Hazrati was quoted as saying there were three attackers, two armed with Kalashnikov automatic rifles and one with a pistol.

*NOTE: Times are stated according to local time in Tehran (GMT +4 1/2)