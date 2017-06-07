Accessibility links

liveLive Blog: Iran's Parliament, Khomeini Shrine Attacked

An ambulance arrives outside Iran's parliament.

Summary

-- Iranian media are reporting two separate attacks in Tehran, one at the Iranian parliament and one as the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

-- Reports said at least three attackers raided Khomeini's mausoleum in southern Tehran. Two of the assailants shot at visitors, while the third detonated explosives in a suicide attack. A security guard was killed and four other people wounded in the attack.

-- Some reports said a total of eight people were wounded in the Majlis. There were also reports that a security guard was killed. Tehran lawmaker Elyas Hazrati was quoted as saying there were three attackers, two armed with Kalashnikov automatic rifles and one with a pistol.

*NOTE: Times are stated according to local time in Tehran (GMT +4 1/2)

Update
12:33

Picture of an alleged hostage situation inside the Iranian parliament:

12:31

There are unconfirmed reports of hostages inside the parliament:

12:27

Armed security forces outside the parliament:

12:22

A group of people and security forces outside the Iranian parliament:

12:19

Alleged picture of one of the attackers at Khomeini's mausoleum:

12:17

More images from outside the parliament. There are conflicting reports about the number of dead and injured.

12:13

Picture said to show one of the attackers in the parliament:

12:12

There are conflicting reports about the number of attackers in the parliament. A Tehran lawmaker says there were three:

12:09

Security forces have blocked the streets leading to the parliament:

12:07

Amid shootings in Tehran, the state controlled television continues its usual programming:

