Picture of an alleged hostage situation inside the Iranian parliament:
There are unconfirmed reports of hostages inside the parliament:
Armed security forces outside the parliament:
A group of people and security forces outside the Iranian parliament:
Alleged picture of one of the attackers at Khomeini's mausoleum:
More images from outside the parliament. There are conflicting reports about the number of dead and injured.
Picture said to show one of the attackers in the parliament:
There are conflicting reports about the number of attackers in the parliament. A Tehran lawmaker says there were three:
Security forces have blocked the streets leading to the parliament:
Amid shootings in Tehran, the state controlled television continues its usual programming: