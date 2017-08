Report: Iranian Soldier Opens Fire At Air Base, Wounds 10

Iran's semiofficial news agency Mehr says a soldier has opened fire on his colleagues, wounding 10 of them at a military air base.

The August 6 report offered no motive for the attack.

State media did not immediately report the shooting, which Mehr said occurred in Kahrizak, which is on the southern outskirts of Tehran.

The reported shooting is the latest to strike Iran.

In July, a soldier opened fire on his comrades, killing three and wounding six at a military base in the town of Abyek, some 100 kilometers west of Tehran.

The assailant reportedly shot himself in the incident, but survived and was taken to a nearby hospital.

In September, a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades in the south of the country.

Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men age 19 and above in Iran.

Based on reporting by AP and Mehr