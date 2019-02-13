Iran Suicide Attack Kills At Least 20 Revolutionary Guards

At least 20 members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed and 10 wounded in a suicide attack in the southeast of the country, Iranian news agencies report.

The militant Sunni Muslim separatist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suicide bomber struck a bus transporting IRGC members on the road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.

Sistan-Baluchistan is a volatile province near the border with Pakistan, where militant groups and drug smugglers frequently operate.

No further details about the attack were immediately available.

Last month, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a double bombing in Zahedan, the provincial capital. Three police officers were wounded in the January 29 attack.

In December a suicide bombing in the port city of Chabahar, also in the province, killed two police officers and wounded 42 people.

The province is populated mainly by ethnic Baluchs, who are Sunnis.

