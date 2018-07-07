Iran Summons Dutch Ambassador, Denounces Deportation Of Its Diplomats

Iran's Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Dutch ambassador to Tehran to object to what it called the Netherlands' "unfriendly" and "unconstructive" expulsion of two staff members of the Iranian Embassy in The Hague.

Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said in a July 7 statement that Iran reserves the right to take reciprocal actions in response to the expulsion.

The statement comes a day after Dutch intelligence confirmed that it had expelled "two persons accredited to the Iranian Embassy" in The Hague last month but declined to give further details.

The expulsions appeared to precede recent moves by other European countries against Iranian citizens. It was not known if the moves are related.

The governments of Belgium, France, and Germany on June 30 said they had detained six people over an alleged plot to bomb a weekend rally of the opposition People's Mujahedin of Iran in a Paris suburb.

Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat in Germany, was detained on July 1 by Belgian authorities on a European arrest warrant because of his suspected involvement in the alleged bomb plot.

Iran said it had nothing to do with the plot and protested Assadi's detention and Belgium's threat to strip him of diplomatic immunity.

