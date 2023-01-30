Iran Summons Senior Ukraine Diplomat Over Comments On Drone Strike

At least 25 worshippers have been killed and some 120 others wounded in an attack witnesses said was a suicide bombing inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Mashaal that suicide bombers standing in the first row behind the imam detonated explosive vests as worshippers, including many policemen and other officials, had gathered for afternoon prayers at the Police Line Mosque on January 30.

Dozens of the wounded were being transferred to nearby hospitals, a police officer said. Several of them were in critical condition, he added, raising fear that the death toll might rise further. One hospital official said 10 to 15 people were in critical condition.

The Associated Press quoted police officials as saying that at least 150 were attending the prayers when the blast occurred, though other sources put the number at about 260 people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan or TTP, has claimed similar attacks in the past. The radical group has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 15 years.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and said “stern action" will be taken against those who were behind it. He ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims.

RFE/RL correspondents in the area said the mosque has been frequented by police officers and officials from the provincial government whose offices are located in the same area.

Police said rescue crews were working at the scene amid expectations that there are more casualties buried beneath the rubble as the two-storey building collapsed following the powerful blast.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack.”

“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering [and] properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” Khan tweeted.

Peshawar is the capital of the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan.

With reporting by AP and Reuters