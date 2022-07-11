Union Warns About Deteriorating Health Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Teacher

The teachers' union in Iran's Fars Province has warned that the health of jailed teacher activist Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh is deteriorating due to a hunger strike.



Referring to significant weight loss and a severe drop in blood pressure after 12 days on hunger strike, the union warned that the life of the retired teacher, who has been under arrest since May 24, was in danger and he was "unable to speak."

Zahmatkesh, 58, has a history of arrest and conviction due to his union activities. He served a two-year sentence starting in May 2018.



In a statement on July 9, while condemning the arrest of Zahmatkesh, the union also warned the authorities of the Islamic republic and security and judicial institutions about "false accusations, dismissal, deportation, and prison sentences" for teachers and cultural activists.

Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.



In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, which have nevertheless failed to stop the rallies.

With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi