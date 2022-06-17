Dozens Of Iranian Teachers Reportedly Arrested After June 16 Protests

The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says that more than 100 teachers were arrested for participating in widespread protests demanding better working conditions and the release of other imprisoned teachers.

The council said on its Telegram channel on June 17 that 60 teachers in Shiraz, about 30 teachers in Kurdistan Province, 10 teachers in Qazvin, six teachers in Rasht, and three teachers in Khomeini-Shahr were arrested during a nationwide rally the previous day.



Iranian teachers have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions. In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, actions that have failed to stop the rallies.



Ismail Abdi, secretary-general of the Iranian Teachers' Trade Association, has been in prison since 2015. Iranian authorities sentenced him to six years in 2016 on charges of "propaganda against the government" and "collusion against national security."



Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.

With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi