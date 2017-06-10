Iran Arrests Seven New Suspects In Tehran Attacks Probe

Iranian authorities have arrested at least seven suspects for allegedly helping militants involved in this week’s twin terrorist attacks in Tehran, state media reported on June 10.

The IRNA news agency quoted Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz Province west of Tehran as saying the seven are suspected of "providing support for the terrorist team."

The suspects were detained in Fardis, a city in Alborz.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the June 7 attacks on parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded more than 50 others.

On June 9, Iranian authorities announced that they had detained 41 suspects in connection with the attacks.

The Intelligence Ministry says that five men involved in the attacks were Iranians who joined IS in Iraq and Syria.

The ministry said the group returned to Iran in the summer of 2016 to carry out terrorist operations in religious places, and escaped when authorities broke up their cell.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters