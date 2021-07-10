'Unknown Object' Explodes In Northern Tehran Park; No One Hurt

A loud blast was heard in northern Tehran early on July 10 after an "unknown object" exploded in a park, Iran's state-controlled television reported.

It wasn’t clear what had caused the blast.

"An unknown object exploded.... There was no damage and no one was hurt," the report said.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Gudarzi, who is in charge of security issues, said the cause of the blast was being investigated.

"Just one explosion took place inside Mellat Park," he told the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

Asked whether the incident was an attack, Gudarzi said: "We are investigating the dimensions and causes of the incident and we will provide information after we are sure."

A deputy police chief added that “no building was damaged or set on fire.”

A number of sensitive nuclear sites have been targeted in Iran in recent years.

With reporting by Reuters and IRNA