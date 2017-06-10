Iran's Security Forces Kill 'Mastermind' Behind June 7 Tehran Attacks

Iran's intelligence minister says the mastermind behind deadly attacks in Tehran on June 7 by suicide bombers and gunmen was killed by Iranian security forces on June 10.

Intelligence Minister Mahmud Alavi was quoted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency as saying that the slain suspect was “the mastermind and main commander of terrorist attacks” on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini.

Earlier on June 10, Iranian authorities announced that they had arrested at least seven more suspects on charges that they helped militants involved in the twin terrorist attacks.

On June 9, Iranian authorities said they had detained 41 suspects in connection with the attacks.

The Intelligence Ministry said five men involved in the attacks were Iranians who joined IS in Iraq and Syria.

The ministry said the group returned to Iran in the summer of 2016 to carry out terrorist operations in religious places, and escaped when authorities broke up their cell.

