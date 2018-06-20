Tehran To Allow Women At World Cup Public Screenings

Authorities in the Iranian capital, Tehran, have agreed to allow women to access public viewings of the soccer World Cup with men, a reversal of long-standing policy after domestic and international protests.

The Tehran provincial council on June 20 said the city's Azadi and Takhti stadiums will open their gates to women to view televised broadcasts of the national team's match against powerhouse Spain in the Russian city of Kazan at 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT/UTC).

Women will be allowed to watch the screenings from the stadiums' family sections, according to a ruling. The ban on public viewings by women has also been lifted in parks and other public facilities for the match.

Iranian news agency ISNA reported that the permit is only valid for public viewings of the June 20 match, although activists said they hoped it would lead to a general lifting of the ban on women attending sporting events with men.

"If all goes well, this could be a prelude to the general lifting of the women's stadium ban," Tayebeh Siavoshi, a female lawmaker and women's rights activist, told ISNA.

"Once spectators have shown their respect for the rules, we hope it will be possible to screen the Iran-Portugal game in the same stadium [on June 25] and that will mark the start of families attending matches played at the Azadi," she added.

Excitement over the World Cup has grown in the aftermath of Iran's 1-0 victory over Morocco in St. Petersburg on June 15. Spain played Portugal to a 3-3 draw in its opener in Sochi, leaving open the possibility that the Iranian squad could advance to the round of 16.

Iran's victory over Morocco was scheduled to be shown live in stadiums and parks in Iran, but authorities canceled all screenings at the last minute.

During the first half of the match in St. Petersburg, apparent Iranian fans unfurled a banner protesting Iran's policies blocking women from attending soccer matches back home.

The banner read "#NoBan4Women" and "Support Iranian women to attend stadiums."

It was taken down for an unknown reason after a brief commotion as three members of the stadium staff moved to where the banner was being held. It was lifted again during the second half.

At home, Iranian authorities have been receiving increasing criticism for policies that ban female spectators from entering stadiums for men's sporting events.

Police often lock up offenders who try to ignore the prohibition -- drawing criticism from international sports bodies and rights groups.

Many clerics in the conservative Muslim-majority country still oppose women attending soccer matches, saying they must be protected from the masculine environment.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, AFP, and dpa