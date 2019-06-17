Iran To Announce More Scaling Back On Nuclear-Deal Compliance

Iranian news agencies report that the organization in charge of the country's nuclear energy installations plans to announce a further scaling back of compliance with obligations under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on June 17 will announce preparatory moves to increase its stocks of enriched uranium and production of heavy water at the Arak nuclear site.

The reports follow an announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rohani on June 15 that his country will continue scaling back on compliance of the nuclear deal unless other signatories show "positive" signals about the agreement.

He did not specify what obligations Iran would scale back on or say what positive signs Tehran wanted to see.

In May, Iran stopped complying with some commitments in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the accord and reimpose sanctions against Iran. Washington has also pressured other signatory countries to join the sanctions.

"Obviously, Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally," Rohani told a summit of Asian leaders meeting in Dushanbe on June 15.

He said Tehran was "continuing to adhere" to some commitments under the deal.

But he said the decision to scale back on additional obligations was made because of what he called "confrontation" by the United States, Trump's "withdrawal from this deal," and the imposition of what he called "illegal unfounded sanctions supported by other parties."

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and Tasnim