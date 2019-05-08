Report: Iran To Reduce Commitments To Nuclear Deal

Iran is set to announce plans to reduce some of its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal on May 8, state media report, one year after the United States withdrew from the landmark agreement.



The official news agency IRNA reported on May 7 that President Hassan Rohani will send a "political" letter informing the five remaining parties to the accord - Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - of the decision.



Separately, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to explain the "technical and legal details of reduction of Iran's commitments" in a letter to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherin.



It remains unclear what steps Tehran will announce, but Zarif was quoted as saying that it does not intend to completely pull out from the deal.



The 2015 nuclear pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), provided Iran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.



But the deal was thrown into flux when President Donald Trump announced the U.S. pullout one year ago, arguing it was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or Tehran’s support for proxies in the Middle East.



Washington also reinstated sweeping sanctions that have badly hit the Iranian economy.



Despite the U.S. moves, Tehran has continued to comply with the terms of the deal, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN watchdog charged with monitoring Iran's nuclear activity.



European backers of the deal have been trying to salvage the agreement, but Tehran has complained that the process was too slow.



"The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist U.S. pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments," Zarif said, according to state media.



Iran's future actions “will be fully within the [nuclear deal], from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw," he said.



Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since the U.S. withdrawal, and the United States has recently raised the pressure on Iran.



Last month, the U.S. administration announced it would not extend waivers allowing importers to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, in an attempt to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.



And White House national-security adviser John Bolton on May 5 announced the deployment an aircraft carrier battle group to the Middle East in response to a number of "troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from Iran.

