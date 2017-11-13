Iran In Compliance With Nuclear Deal, UN Watchdog Says

Iran is operating within the essential limits on its nuclear activities imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says in a new report.

The confidential quarterly IAEA report, seen by several Western news agencies on November 12, said Iran "has not enriched" uranium above low levels and that its stockpile of enriched uranium was under the agreed limit of 300 kilograms. Enriched uranium can be used in the production of nuclear weapons.

The IAEA also said its inspectors faced no difficulties in accessing sites that they wanted to visit.

The report was the first since U.S. President Donald Trump refused to certify the deal last month while accusing Iran of "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement.

His move, which did not constitute a U.S. exit from the accord, left its fate to the Congress.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP and dpa