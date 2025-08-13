Iranian Lawmaker Warns UN Sanctions Could Lead To NPT Withdrawal

An Iranian lawmaker has warned European powers that re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic republic could compel Iran to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Manouchehr Mottaki, a lawmaker from Tehran and a former foreign minister, said on August 13 the conservative-leaning parliament has its “finger on the trigger on leaving the NPT” if the Europeans “take a step toward” re-imposing UN sanctions.

Britain, France, and Germany -- collectively known as the E3 -- have threatened to initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions if there is no diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and the United States by the end of August.

The so-called “snapback” of UN sanctions is a provision under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). UN embargos on arms, banks, and nuclear equipment were lifted a decade ago under the agreement, but they can be re-imposed before an October 15 deadline.

A European source told RFE/RL last month that the E3 have offered to extend the deadline once, and only if, there is meaningful progress in talks between Tehran and Washington.

The Financial Times reported on August 13 that the E3 have informed the UN that they are prepared to trigger the “snapback” mechanism unless Iran returns to the negotiating table.

“The moment they take their request to the UN Security Council, we need 24 hours to approve withdrawal from the JCPOA,” Mottaki said.

Iran and the E3 held talks last month in Istanbul at the level of deputy foreign ministers to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. But no dates have been set for further talks and Tehran has given no indication that negotiations with Washington will resume.

However, Iran's president, Masud Pezeshkian this week slammed critics of dialogue with the United States, saying there was no point in rebuilding nuclear sites damaged in US and Israeli strikes without pursuing diplomacy with Washington.

His comments upset hardliners, who accused the president of projecting a "weak" image of Iran.

Iran and the United States were scheduled to hold a new round of talks on June 15, but the meeting was scrapped after Israel and the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

The two sides have yet to agree to meet, with Tehran saying it cannot trust Washington and the White House questioning whether there is any merit in further talks given the damage caused to Iran’s nuclear sites.