US, Iran Kick Off High-Stakes Nuclear Talks In Geneva

Iranian and US negotiators have begun indirect talks over Tehran's nuclear program behind closed doors in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 17.

Mediated by Oman, the talks aim to resolve the years-long dispute over Iran's nuclear program as the United States continues to amass forces in the Arabian Sea. President Donald Trump has warned that failure to reach a deal could lead to military strikes.

"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on February 16.

"We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And ⁠we had to send the B-2s," he added, referring to the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

With the United States bolstering its military presence on Iran's doorstep, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on February 16 kicked off naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported the aim was to test the operational readiness of the IRGC Navy against "possible security and military threats."

Trump said he would be "indirectly" involved in the Geneva talks. This marks the second round of negotiations this year between Tehran and Washington, following talks earlier this month in Muscat.

Iran has stated it is willing to submit to a stringent inspection regime of its nuclear facilities in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. It has also sought to present its sanctions-hit economy as a lucrative investment opportunity for American firms.

However, Tehran has rejected the possibility of negotiating over issues such as its missile program and support for proxies in the region -- red lines the Trump administration insists must be addressed.

The talks are being held at the Omani consulate, with mediators exchanging messages between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.