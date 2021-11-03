Iran Claims It Foiled U.S. Attempt To Seize Oil Tanker

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claims it has repelled an attempt by the U.S. Navy to seize an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.



State TV reported the alleged incident on November 3, but it gave no details of when it took place or the country where the vessel is registered.



The state broadcaster said the U.S. Navy stopped the Iranian oil tanker and transferred its cargo to another tanker heading to an unknown destination.



The IRGC then recaptured the tanker with air support and brought it to Iran's territorial waters, it added.



When contacted by Reuters, the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on November 3 that it had seen reports of the incident, but had no information to give regarding the allegations.



Tensions between the two countries have risen amid talks over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran curb its nuclear program, which it claims is purely for civilian use, in exchange for the removal of sanctions against it.

Former President Donald Trump abandoned the agreement three years ago and reimposed the sweeping sanctions, including on Tehran’s oil sector. In response, Tehran has gradually breached limits imposed by the pact.



President Joe Biden came to office offering to revive the deal, but indirect talks between the two sides have been stalled since June.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, IRNA, and Reuters