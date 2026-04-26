Iranian Foreign Minister Holds Talks In Oman, After US Envoys Abruptly Cancel Pakistan Trip

Iran’s foreign minister held talks with the leader of Oman, a day after the two lead US envoys abruptly pulled out of planned talks aimed at ending the nearly two-month old war in Iran.



Abbas Araqchi’s meetings in Muscat on April 26 were part of the latest shuttle diplomacy and zig-zagging negotiations aimed at resolving the Iran war, which has reverberated around the globe, sending energy prices skyrocketing.

The talks, scheduled in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, had been seen as potential progress in reaching an deal to end the conflict.

The talks included Araqchi, as well as the two White House envoys: Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

However, Kushner and Witkoff’s trip was called off at the last minute on April 25.

It wasn’t entirely clear why President Donald Trump canceled the trip, however, in a social media post he suggested Iran’s negotiators were at odds with authorities at home.



"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership,’” he said.

The United States and Israel have paused offensive operations against Iran, under a cease-fire declared by Trump, and extended on April 21.

In a brief interview later with the news outlet Axios, he said the cancelation of the US envoys’ trip did not automatically mean US operations would resume.

Araqchi did travel to Islamabad on he called a "timely tour" for meetings with Pakistani officials, who have played a central role in trying to negotiate and end to the fighting.

In his talks with Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Araqchi conveyed Iran's "views and considerations for ending the war" as well as its reservations about US demands, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an unnamed Pakistani official.



On April 26, Araqchi met with the ⁠sultan ‌of Oman in the capital Muscat, where both sides ‌discussed the regional situation and mediation efforts, Oman's ‌state news agency reported. No further details were released.

Iranian media have reported Araqchi could also travel to Moscow. Russia has close ties with Tehran and has provided some critical intelligence that has helped Iran target US forces in the region, but has largely played a back-seat role in the peace talks.

Iran has demanded Washington lift a US blockade of its ports, a demand Trump has so far rejected. Tehran has also dismissed Trump's unilateral extension of the cease-fire as "meaningless" so long as the blockade remains in effect.

The US naval blockade, combined with Iran’s own effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has sent global energy prices soaring, leading to fuel shortages in some countries, and disruptions to international airline travel.





In recent days, Iran seized two vessels near the strait and fired on a third after the US seized an Iranian-flagged ship.

Iran's joint military command warned on April 25 that it would respond if the United States continued its blockade.



With reporting by Reuters, RFE/RL's Radio Farda, and RFE/RL Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu