Trump Warns Of More Strikes On Iran As War Enters Third Week

US President Donald Trump said that although much of Iran's strategic Kharg Island was destroyed in a US air strike, he may order further attacks as the US-Israeli war with Iran entered its third week amid fresh violence across the Middle East.

Trump told NBC News on March 14 that the strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island -- which lies a couple of dozen kilometers off the Iranian mainland -- adding "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."

Following the initial strike, Trump said US forces had "totally obliterated" Iranian military targets on the island but left oil infrastructure untouched. He warned those facilities could also be targeted if Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials claimed crude exports were flowing uninterrupted from the Kharg Island terminal after what Trump described as "one of the most powerful bombing raids" in Middle East history.

The strike on Kharg Island marked a major development in the conflict, which began on February 28 after large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Kharg Island is Iran's main oil export outlet, serving as the terminal for about 90 percent of its oil exports. It lies about 25 kilometers off the Iranian coast in the Persian Gulf.

The war has also severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies and has been largely closed to commercial traffic since the conflict began.

On March 15, the conflict has continued to be felt across the region, with explosions reported in Tehran and new missile and drone attacks targeting several US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Trump 'Surprised' But Not Ready For Deal

Trump told NBC he was "surprised" Tehran retaliated by attacking other Middle East countries after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He also said Iran appeared interested in negotiating an end to the conflict but that "the terms aren’t good enough yet."

Trump said any agreement would have to include a commitment by Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Trump also downplayed concerns about rising fuel prices.

"I think they'll go lower than they were before," he said, predicting gasoline prices would fall once the war ends.

Iran has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and warned oil prices could reach $200 a barrel, about double the current, already elevated, prices.

After previously suggesting the US Navy might escort ships through the strait, Trump appeared to soften that stance.

"I don’t want to tell you anything about that," he said, though he added "it's possible."

In a social media post earlier, Trump said: "The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!"

South Korea said on March 15 it was "closely monitoring" Trump's call for allied countries to send warships to help keep the waterway open, while Japan signaled caution about deploying naval forces to the region.

France is seeking to assemble a coalition to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz once the security situation stabilizes, while Britain is discussing options with allies to ensure the safety of maritime traffic, officials said.

However, none of the countries mentioned by Trump has indicated it is ready to deploy naval forces while fighting continues.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he spoke with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, and told him that countries should refrain from actions that could escalate the conflict, adding that Iran would respond to any attack on its energy facilities.

Strikes Inside Iran

Early on March 15, multiple explosions were reported across Tehran, with some residents saying they saw drones or fighter jets flying overhead. Power outages were also reported in some areas.

According to posts on social media, explosions were reported in several other locations as well, including Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Kish Island.

Video footage and local media reports suggested that a US-Israeli strike damaged the Iranian Space Research Centre (ISRC) in west Tehran, the country's primary facility for satellite research and intelligence mapping. RFE/RL could not independently verify these reports.

Earlier, the Fars news agency, which is close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said at least 15 people were killed when a missile hit a factory in the central city of Isfahan on March 14. The US and Israeli militaries did not immediately comment.

Fars also reported that 20 people were arrested on accusations of sending information about military, police, and security sites to Israel.

Regional Attacks

Meanwhile, the global ship-refueling hub of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates resumed oil-loading operations on March 15 after some activity had been suspended the previous day when debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire near energy facilities.

Elsewhere in the region, several Persian Gulf states reported fresh missile and drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted six ballistic missiles over Al-Kharj Province late on March 14, while Kuwait reported drone strikes that damaged radar systems at its international airport and forced a temporary closure of its airspace.

Qatar's Defense Ministry said four ballistic missiles and several drones targeting the country were intercepted, while authorities in the UAE said air defenses shot down a drone over Fujairah.

The conflict has also intensified along Israel's northern front.

Overnight Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least four people, Lebanese authorities and state media said on March 15, as Israel said it was continuing its campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group alongside its broader war with Iran.

Israeli officials say the campaign against Iran could continue for weeks.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told CNN on March 15 that the military is preparing to sustain operations for at least three more weeks and still has "thousands of targets" under review.

Since the campaign began on February 28, the Israeli Air Force has carried out roughly 400 waves of strikes in western and central Iran targeting military infrastructure and personnel, according to the military.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP