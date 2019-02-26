Iranian President Praises Zarif, Tight-Lipped On Resignation

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has thanked Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his service, but has not specified whether he will accept his abrupt resignation.

Rohani said that Zarif was at the "front line of the battle" against the United States, Tehran’s archenemy, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on February 26.

The comments come after Zarif announced his resignation in a message posted on Instagram late on February 25, amid mounting pressure from hard-liners who have criticized his role in negotiating a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The United States pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, fueling a deepening economic crisis and political infighting in the country.

'Deadly Poison'

In an interview published in the Jomhuri Eslami newspaper on February 26, Zarif was quoted as saying that infighting between parties and factions in Iran was a "deadly poison" undermining foreign policy, suggesting he may have quit over pressure from hard-line conservatives.

However, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported that the interview had taken place last week, before Zarif announced his resignation.

Meanwhile, a majority of Iranian lawmakers signed a letter to Rohani on February 26, asking for Zarif to continue in his job, according to IRNA.

It quoted Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, the spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as saying that 150 out of 290 lawmakers in the chamber had so far signed the letter.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had taken note of Zarif's resignation, saying: "We’ll see if it sticks."

Zarif and Rohani "are just front men for a corrupt religious mafia,” he also wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister of Israel, Iran's arch-foe in the Middle East, welcomed Zarif's announcement.

"Zarif is gone. Good riddance," Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

Iran's stock market dropped around 2,000 points on the news that Zarif had resigned, IRNA reported.

'Shortcomings And Flaws'

In his message on Instagram, Zarif thanked the Iranian people and authorities but gave no reason for the resignation.

"I apologize for not being able to continue in the post and for all the shortcomings and flaws in the period," he wrote.

Zarif has served as the Iran's top diplomat since August 2013, replacing Ali Akbar Salehi, the current head of Atomic Organization of Iran.

He headed the Iranian negotiation team that led to the 2015 deal between Tehran and six world powers, which saw Iran limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Zarif's resignation could further undermine the deal after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the accord, saying it did not address Iran's missile program and "destabilizing" activities in the Middle East.

The other signatories to the agreement have been working to keep it alive and have resisted U.S. pressure to abandon the deal.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, IRNA, and ISNA