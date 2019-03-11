Iran's Zarif Arrives In Baghdad To Prepare Rohani’s Visit To Iraq

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Baghdad to handle preparations for the visit of his country’s president to Iraq starting on March 11.



It will be the first official visit to neighboring Iraq for Iranian President Hassan Rohani.



"Iran and Iraq are neighbors and no country can interfere in their relations," Zarif said on March 10 upon his arrival in Baghdad.



Zarif, speaking in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Muhammad Ali al-Hakim, said the two diplomats had held "very good discussions" in preparation for Rohani’s visit.



Iraq, which receives financial and military support from Washington, has attempted to balance its relations with the United States and Iran, which carries significant influence with members of Iraq's Shi'ite population.



Tehran does not have an official military presence in Iraq. But the government supports powerful Shi'ite paramilitary groups operating in the country, with estimates of the number of fighters ranging up to 150,000.



The United States has some 5,200 troops stationed in Iraq, mostly focused on training and support missions.



U.S. President Donald Trump last year announced he was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers and began reimposing sanctions against Tehran that were eased under terms of the accord. The sanctions target Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and financial sectors.



Iraq was granted limited waivers to continue buying Iranian electricity and the natural gas needed to generate, although the United States has called on Baghdad to form partnerships with American companies to become energy independent.



Zarif thanked Iraq for having "refused the unjust and illegal sanctions imposed on the Iranian people" in reference to the U.S. sanctions.



A statement by the Iranian government said Rohani is to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, President Barham Salih, and the country's chief Shi’ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, during his three-day visit.



Rohani has previously visited Iraq as a private individual but not as his country’s leader.



Iran and Iraq have come a long way since the 1980s, when under dictator Saddam Hussein, Iraq waged a bloody eight-year war against Iran, a conflict that left nearly 1 million killed on both sides.



In 2018, Iran's exports to Iraq came to about $9 billion, while an estimated 5 million religious tourists create some $5 billion a year in economic benefits as Iraqi and Iranian citizens visit Shi’ite holy sites in the two countries.



Meanwhile, Rohani is suffering difficulties at home because of an economic crisis, much of it related to U.S. sanctions. The troubles have led to occasional flareups of street protests in Tehran and elsewhere.

