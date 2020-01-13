Iranian Anti-Government Protests Continue Amid Reports Of Gunfire
Protests have continued in Tehran after Iranian authorities admitted they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, killing 176 people. Protesters say video posted on social media shows police using live ammunition and tear gas. Tehran's police chief later denied his officers had opened fire. These social-media videos were vetted by AP and RFE/RL's Radio Farda, but their authenticity could not be independently verified.