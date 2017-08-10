Iranian Blogger Arrives In Israel To Flee Possible Persecution

An Iranian blogger for an Israeli news site has arrived in Israel from Turkey where she says she had faced possible deportation back to the Islamic republic.

Speaking at a press conference after her arrival in Israel on August 10, Neda Amin said she feels "safe now."

Amin, 32, wrote for the Persian-language edition of The Times of Israel.

She said she left Iran for Turkey in 2014 after being threatened with prison for writing material critical of the Iranian government.

Amin said Turkish authorities recently told her she would be deported to Iran, and she feared that her writing in an Israeli media outlet jeopardized her safety there.

Times of Israel editor David Horovitz said he persuaded Israeli authorities to help bring Amin to Israel.

Following Amin's arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri tweeted, "Welcome to Israel!"

Iran is a bitter enemy of Israel.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP and dpa