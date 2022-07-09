Iranian Director Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi's film Summer With Hope (Tabestan Ba Omid), an Iranian-set social drama, captured the top Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the award for best actress for their roles in the German-Georgian film A Room Of My Own (Chemi Otakhi) at the ceremony on July 9.

A Room of My Own was directed by 35-year-old Georgian Ioseb Bliadze.

Summer With Hope was the 45-year-old Canadian-based Foroughi's second feature film, following Ava in 2017.

The Canadian-Iranian social drama depicts a young swimmer in training for the national championships with his new coach. But the relationship between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.

Organizers said 121,015 tickets were sold to film screenings at the 56th edition of the festival in the Czech spa city.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Hollywood Reporter