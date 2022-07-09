Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Iranian Director Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Film Festival

2022 marked the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi's film Summer With Hope (Tabestan Ba Omid), an Iranian-set social drama, captured the top Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the award for best actress for their roles in the German-Georgian film A Room Of My Own (Chemi Otakhi) at the ceremony on July 9.

A Room of My Own was directed by 35-year-old Georgian Ioseb Bliadze.

Summer With Hope was the 45-year-old Canadian-based Foroughi's second feature film, following Ava in 2017.

The Canadian-Iranian social drama depicts a young swimmer in training for the national championships with his new coach. But the relationship between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.

Organizers said 121,015 tickets were sold to film screenings at the 56th edition of the festival in the Czech spa city.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Hollywood Reporter

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG