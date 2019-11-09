Number Injured In Iranian Quake Jumps To 520

Iranian state-run TV has reported the number of people injured in a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on November 8 has jumped from more than 300 to 520.

The November 9 report said the updated figure followed the end of rescue operations in more than 80 remote villages of Tark county in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, some 400 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tehran.



It said 28 were hospitalized and the rest released with minor injuries, adding that the death toll remained at five people.

Iran is prone to earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines and experiences an average of one temblor a day.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Iran, killing more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP