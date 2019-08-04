Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes In Southern Province

Iran says one of its fighter jets has crashed in the southern province of Bushehr because of a technical problem, Iranian media reported on August 4, adding that two people onboard the jet were safe.



"The fighter jet crashed due to technical issues on the coast of Tangestan," the governor of Tangestan, Abdolhossein Rafiipour, was quoted as saying.



"Its pilot and copilot are safe," he added.



Tangestan is a county in Iran's Bushehr Province.

Based on reporting by Mehr, IRNA and Reuters