Iranian FM Says No Meeting With U.S. Officials Planned

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says no meetings are planned with U.S. officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Asked about the likelihood of such a such meeting, possibly on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Zarif told the semiofficial Tasnim news agency that “no such meeting is planned.”

Iranian President Hassan Rohani dismissed a U.S. call for talks without preconditions on August 6, hours before Washington moved to reimpose sanctions in-line with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear program.

"About the recent offer by Trump, our official position has been announced both by the president [Rohani] and myself. The Americans lack honesty," Zarif was quoted as saying by Tasnim on August 11.

In a statement on August 6, Trump repeated his longstanding position that the 2015 accord which provided Tehran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program was “a horrible, one-sided deal."

The president pulled the United States out of the landmark agreement in May, saying Iran was not living up to the spirit of the accord, and vowed to reimpose economic sanctions that were lifted under the deal.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters