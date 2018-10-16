Iranian Guards Kidnapped On Pakistan Border

Iranian state media reports say 14 border guards, including Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence officers, were kidnapped on the southeastern border with Pakistan on October 16.

The official IRNA news agency said the border guards were "abducted between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group."

Lulakdan is located 150 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Of the 14, two were members of the elite IRGC intelligence unit and seven were volunteers in the Basij militia involved in "a security operation."

The others were regular border guards, said the state-owned Young Journalists' Club website.

The reports did not name a specific group as a suspect in the abduction.

