Iranian Migrants Rescued From Boat In English Channel

A group of eight migrants from Iran have been rescued from a small boat off the southern coast of Britain, the latest in a series of such incidents.

The British Interior Ministry said the men were taken from an inflatable boat near the city of Dover on November 23.

They were brought onshore for questioning and were reported to be in good physical condition.

It is unclear where the men began their journey toward the English shoreline.

Fourteen Iranian citizens were rescued from similar floating vessels on November 22.

British authorities say 42 migrants have been rescued from the English Channel this week.

The BBC reported that 93 suspected Iranian migrants had crossed the English Channel this month.

