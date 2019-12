An Iranian military aircraft has crashed into a mountain range in the country’s northwestern Ardabil Province, state media reported on December 25.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area of the crash to search for survivors and debris, the IRNA news agency reported, quoting local officials.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties in the incident or of the number of people onboard.

Based on reporting by PressTV, TASS, Radio Farda