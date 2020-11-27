Iranian Nuclear Scientist Dies In Hospital After Attack, State Media Reports

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died in hospital on November 27 after being injured in an armed attack, Iranian state media reported.

"Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle," a statement by Iran's armed forces carried by state media said.

Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing of Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called out in a news conference saying: “Remember that name.”

Israel has long been suspected of carrying out a series of targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists nearly a decade ago. Israeli state television said it would offer more information shortly.

Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency said the attack occurred in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran. It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then gunfire. The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, Fars reported.

State television on its website later published a photograph of security forces blocking off the road.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called Amad (Hope) program. Israel and the West say the program was a military operation assessing the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that the Amad program ended in the early 2000s. IAEA inspectors currently monitor Iranian nuclear sites as part of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP