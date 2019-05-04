Iranian Paper Says Reporter Arrested During May Day Protest

An Iranian newspaper says one of its reporters was arrested by police earlier this week while covering a May Day protest, during which dozens of activists were detained.

The pro-reform Shargh newspaper said on May 4 that Marzieh Amiri was detained at a demonstration outside the Iranian parliament in Tehran.

The paper said authorities detained some 30 protesting workers, including two workers' leaders, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency reports that the detainees will be released soon, citing the general prosecutor, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri.

Iran has witnessed protests over the past two years sparked by the country's worsening economic situation.

In 2018, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran after pulling out a 2015 nuclear deal that provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic program.

Nationwide protests in 2017 led to 25 deaths.

Based on reporting by AP and Mehr