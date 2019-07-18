Iranian State TV Reports IRGC Seized Foreign Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian state TV is reporting that the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a foreign tanker on July 14 with 12 crew members on board.

State TV reported on July 18 that the tanker was transporting fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran's Lark Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The report did not identify the tanker nor the nationalities of the crew members.

The report follows information posted online by TankerTrackers, a cargo shipment tracking service, that a ship from the United Arab Emirates -- the MT Riah -- had crossed into Iranian waters on July 14 and that its last known position was off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

But there was no immediate confirmation from Tehran that the tanker seized by Iran was the MT Riah.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said on July 17 that Tehran towed an vessel into an Iranian harbor after it suffered a technical malfunction. He did not identify the ship.

The United States said that the vessel was from the United Arab Emirates and that its crew had not been in contact with its owner since its transponder was turned off on July 13.

A U.S. defense official also told the Associated Press that Washington had "suspicions" that Iran had seized the vessel.

Britain seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4 over allegations that it was breaking European Union sanctions by attempting to ship oil to Syria.

Iran has called for Britain to release the tanker and has threatened to seize British ships in retaliation.

