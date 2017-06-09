Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Iraqi Town, IS Claims Responsibility

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide bomb attack in the Iraqi town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, security and medical officials say.

The attacker detonated his explosive belt in a market in the center of the town on June 9, local police said.

The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility. IS, which is losing ground in Iraq and Syria after overrunning parts of both countries in 2014, has stepped up suicide attacks in Iraq in recent months.

Backed by the U.S.-led international coalition, Iraqi forces are pushing to drive IS militants from Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

Mosul's eastern half was declared liberated in January, and the operation for the city's western section, separated from the east by the Tigris River, began the following month.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa

