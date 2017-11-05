Deadly Bombings Hit Disputed Iraqi City Of Kirkuk

At least six people were killed and a dozen wounded when two bombings hit the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Both bombings targeted a building used by a Shi'ite militia in the center of Kirkuk on November 5.

The first attacker blew up an explosives-laden vehicle near the building, while a second detonated his explosive belt at the site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack is the first since Iraqi government forces backed by Shi'ite militias seized control of Kirkuk from Kurdish Peshmerga forces last week.

Oil-rich Kirkuk is an ethnically mixed city that had been under the control of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region since 2014.

Iraqi forces took control of Kirkuk after a controversial referendum held by the Kurdistan region in September.

The vote was held in Iraq's Kurdish region and disputed areas between Baghdad and the autonomous region, including Kirkuk.

