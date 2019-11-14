Four Protesters Killed, Dozens Wounded In Baghdad Clashes

Clashes between protesters and security forces in central Baghdad have killed four people and wounded 62, Iraqi officials say.

The casualties occurred in the Khilani area near Tahrir Square, which has been witnessing protests for weeks, medical and security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The protests have mostly been taking place in Baghdad and the predominantly Shi'ite southern provinces.

At least 320 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on October 1, when angry protesters took to the streets in the tens of thousands.

Iraqis are protesting what they say is widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including electricity cuts, despite the country’s vast oil wealth.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP