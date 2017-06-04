Iraqi Shi'ite Paramilitary Says It Has Captured Town From Islamic State Near Syria Border 

Iraq's Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias say they have captured an area near the border with Syria from the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

The Popular Mobilization Forces announced on June 4 that the town of Al-Baaj had been "fully liberated" with support from the Iraqi Air Force.

The town is considered an important supply line for the IS group through Syria.

The Popular Mobilization Forces are taking part in the U.S-backed Iraqi campaign to defeat IS fighters in Mosul and the surrounding Nineveh Province.

Iraqi government forces say they are close to fully liberating Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last significant IS stronghold in the country.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters

