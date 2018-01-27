U.S. Plane Mistakenly Kills 7 In Iraq, Local Officials Say

Iraqi officials say a U.S. military aircraft has mistakenly fired at a gathering of tribal fighters and civilians in the western province of Anbar, killing at least seven people.

At least 11 others, including a local official, were wounded in the strikes in Anbar's al-Baghdadi district on January 27, the officials said.

Those killed included security personnel and civilians, the officials added.

Two senior Iraqi Army officers said the U.S. forces had thought the victims were militants, the Associated Press reported.

The officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

The Iraqi Army has ordered a probe into the incident.

For more than three years, a U.S.-led coalition has supported Iraq in a massive campaign to expel Islamic State extremists from the country.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

