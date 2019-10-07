Iraqi Army To Withdraw From Eastern Baghdad District After Deadly Clashes

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered that police replace the army in a mainly Shi’ite neighborhood of Baghdad, the military says, following deadly clashes over the weekend.



The October 7 order for the army's withdrawal from the eastern suburb of Sadr City comes as anti-government protests across Iraq killed more than 100 people in less than a week.



The demonstrators are protesting against high unemployment, poor public services, and widespread corruption in the country.



In its statement, the military admitted it had used "excessive force" during the protests, and said it had "begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts."



The wave of protests -- the deadliest unrest since the Islamic State (IS) extremist group was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 -- is seen as the first major challenge to Mahdi's government, nearly a year since he came to power.



Iraq has a population of nearly 40 million people and is the fifth-largest oil producer and exporter worldwide, but overall poverty rates are estimated to be above 20 percent of the population.



Youth unemployment stands at 25 percent, twice the overall rate, in the country.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa