Iraqi Protesters Set Fire To Iranian Consulate In Najaf

Iraqi protesters have set fire to Iran's Consulate in the southern city of Najaf, according to reports.



The protesters stormed the consulate late on November 27 and set fire to the entire building, police and civil defense source were quoted as saying.



They said staff at the consulate had evacuated the facility before the attack occurred.



State media reported that authorities announced a curfew shortly after the incident, which comes nearly two months after anti-government protests erupted across Iraq over corruption and poor government services.



Demonstrators are calling for the fall of the Baghdad government and for the departure of the political class which they see as beholden to foreign powers, including Iran.



Iraq, where Tehran-backed parties and paramilitary groups dominate state institutions and parliament, is a majority Shi’ite country, like neighboring Iran.



More than 340 people have died since the demonstrations began October 1.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters