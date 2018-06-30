Iraqi Officials Say Election Recount To Start July 3

Iraqi election monitors say a manual recount of the country's disputed parliamentary vote will begin on July 3.

Initial results from the May elections gave the bloc of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr the largest share of votes.

However, the voting was overshadowed by accusations of fraud after election officials used electronic machines to count the votes.

Leith Hamza, spokesman for the Independent High Electoral Commission, said on June 30 that the recount would be monitored by the United Nations, local party officials, and diplomats.

The May vote was the country's first since Baghdad declared victory over Islamic State militants in December.

Based on reporting by AP, DPA

