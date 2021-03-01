Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Iron Bars And 'Iron Feliks'
Aleksei Navalny has been sent to prison -- apparently to a facility in the Vladimir region that former inmates describe in chilling terms. Back in Moscow, a vote on whether to return Soviet secret-police founder Feliks Dzerzhinsky's statue to Lubyanka Square or put up a monument to medieval prince Aleksandr Nevsky was abruptly canceled. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
