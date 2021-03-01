Iron Bars And 'Iron Feliks'

Aleksei Navalny has been sent to prison -- apparently to a facility in the Vladimir region that former inmates describe in chilling terms. Back in Moscow, a vote on whether to return Soviet secret-police founder Feliks Dzerzhinsky's statue to Lubyanka Square or put up a monument to medieval prince Aleksandr Nevsky was abruptly canceled. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.