Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Bosnia

Iron Maiden Frontman Honored 25 Years After Concert During Sarajevo Siege

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson attends a ceremony to make him an honorary citizen of Sarajevo on April 6.

Bruce Dickinson, frontman of the legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden, has been made an honorary citizen of Sarajevo a quarter of a century after he played a concert when the city was under siege during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.

The Bosnian capital bestowed the honor on the rock icon on April 6 at a ceremony during events marking the city's liberation in World War II and the 1992 start of the Bosnian Serb siege that killed about 11,000 people, including some 1,500 children.

Dickinson's concert in the Bosnian capital in 1994 "was one of those moments when we in Sarajevo realized we will survive," said City Mayor Abdulah Skaka.

During the siege of Sarajevo, hundreds of thousands of people were bombed and shot at by Bosnian Serb forces from surrounding hills and kept without food, water, and electricity for nearly four years.

The Siege Of Sarajevo
Photo Gallery:

The Siege Of Sarajevo

April 5 marks 25 years since the first casualties in what would turn out to be a 1,425-day siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, by Bosnian Serb forces. More than 10,000 residents died as a result of shelling or other aspects of the blockade, the longest siege of any capital city in the history of modern warfare.

One night in December 1994, Dickinson, with the aid of United Nations soldiers, slipped into Sarajevo and played a concert with his solo band, Skunkworks.

The story of the band’s journey to a city cut off from the world, and the concert itself, was immortalized in the 2017 film "Scream For Me Sarajevo."

"While this is a great honor, I think that this award belongs equally to the people of Sarajevo who are still here," Dickinson said in accepting the award.

In his 2017 autobiography "What Does This Button Do?" Dickinson described the scene in Sarajevo as "intense" and life altering.

"We weren't protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but…we went anyway," he wrote.

"It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings."

With reporting by AP and Faktor.
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG