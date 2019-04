Sarajevo's city council has granted honorary citizenship to Bruce Dickinson, the frontman of the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Local leaders thanked Dickinson for coming in December 1994 to give a concert in the city as Bosnian Serb troops were holding it under siege. The singer was decorated at the Sarajevo city hall on April 6, a day when the city commemorates the start of the civil-war siege that cost more than 11,000 lives.